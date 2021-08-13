Police arrest two on suspicion of killing man in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno police detectives arrested two men they say were involved in a July homicide after detectives received tips from the public.

On July 31 around 6:30 p.m. officers say they responded to Calwa and Bardell avenues for reports of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived they say they found Kylin Baca-Fullmer, 24, dead on the driver’s side of a gold-colored SUV.

Photo of Kylin Baca-Fullmer provided by the Fresno Police Department

Authorities say, with the assistance from tips made by the public, detectives were able to identify two alleged gang members. Christopher Williams, 20, and Kevin Coleman, 22, were arrested in relation to the murder of Baca-Fullmer.

On Wednesday, detectives say they located Williams in Fresno. He was arrested.

Detectives say they learned Coleman had fled to the Phoenix area. He was located, and taken into custody with assistance from Phoenix police.

If you have any information on the case, you’re asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.