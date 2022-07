CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police say they arrested an alleged car thief early Thursday morning.

Police say they found the car that was stolen from Fresno around 5:30 a.m near Gettysburg and Clovis avenues near a hotel.

The suspect was arrested a short time later across the street near Clovis and Crescent avenues.