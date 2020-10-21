Police appeal for help after woman shot dead inside Atwater home

ATWATER, California (KGPE) – Atwater Police Department is working to find the person responsible for shooting and killing a woman early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home near Eucalyptus and Elm around 1:30 a.m. following reports that a woman had been shot multiple times inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspect opened fire from outside the home. Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have security cameras in the area.

“We’d really like to take a look at that video footage,” said Chief Michael Salvador. “Between about 1 o’clock and about 1:40 when our officers finally got on scene, to see if we’ve got anybody running from the area, or any vehicles leaving the area.”

