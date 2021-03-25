Police announce arrest in slaying of southeast Fresno street vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect connected to the slaying of a southeast Fresno street vendor.

Homicide detectives have arrested an 18-year-old Black man believed to be responsible for the murder of Lorenzo Perez, 45, who leaves behind a wife and four children ages 15, 13, 9 and 1.

Chief Paco Balderrama is expected to hold a press conference at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide more information.

Police reported that Perez was shot “execution style” on Sunday.

An online fundraiser was set up by Councilmembers Esmeralda Soria and Luis Chavez. A link to that is here.