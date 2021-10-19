Police announce arrest in connection to July 4 homicide in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have arrested a suspect who they say is connected to the shooting death of a Reedley man in July.

Police arrested Fabian Portillo, 23 of Fresno, in San Diego County on Oct. 10. Portillo was transferred to Fresno County Jail on Friday.

On July 4 at around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of Columbia Avenue. When police arrived on the scene they said they found Jacob Encinia, 25 of Reedley, with a gunshot wound. Encinia was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to the Reedley Police Department, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office will be prosecuting the case.