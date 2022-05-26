CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Police are at the scene of a residence in Clovis after a person was found dead on the property Thursday.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Clovis police received a call of a person found dead on a residential property near Nees Avenue just west of Temperance Avenue, Sergeant Jim Koch of the Clovis Police Department said.

They received the call from a relative of the owners who was there to do some work on the property at the time. Police say the property owners weren’t on the premises.







Police say they have not determined the person’s cause of death, but detectives are on the scene and investigating.

In a tweet, Clovis police say the police activity is limited to that property.