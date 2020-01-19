Police: A woman is declared dead after being struck by vehicle

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a 57-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Fresno on Friday night.

Police say they reported to Shaw Ave. West of Cedar Avenue at 8:30 p.m.

Lt. Dooley, with the Fresno Police Department, says the driver of the vehicle was driving eastbound on Shaw Ave. when the woman suddenly ran into the street from the center median.

The driver of the vehicle told police he was unable to stop on time.

Police say the woman bounced from the vehicle after being struck and fell into the middle lane where another vehicle struck her.

The second vehicle did not stay at the scene, according to authorities.

Police say the driver inside the vehicle that struck the woman stayed at the scene. Authorities say the driver even moved his vehicle to shield the woman from incoming traffic.

Authorities say the woman’s husband was across the street. Her husband told authorities she was crossing the street to Mcdonald’s to buy food for her elderly son.

Police say the woman was wearing dark clothing and was not using the crosswalk.

Shaw Avenue next to Cedar Ave. will be closed for several hours for investigation police say.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.