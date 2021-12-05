POLICE: 82-year-old woman dies after car crash in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman has died in a traffic collision on Saturday afternoon in Tulare, according to Tulare police officials.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Tulare Avenue and Cherry Street for reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision.

According to police, a red Toyota was traveling east on Tulare Avenue when they were hit by a grey Infiniti traveling westbound on Tulare Avenue. Officers say the Toyota was making a northbound turn onto Cherry Street when their passenger side was struck by the Infiniti.

Authorities say the driver and passenger of the Toyota were transported to a local hospital for injuries and the rear passenger, an 82-year-old woman, died at the scene.

No injuries were reported for the two occupants in the Infiniti.

Police say all parties have been cooperative with the investigation and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Veracruz with the Tulare Police Department at (559) 685-2300.

This is an ongoing investigation.