Local News

Police: 7-year-old inside a house hit by multiple shots

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A seven-year-old and four adults escaped injury after the house they were in was struck by multiple rounds Tuesday, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say they first received the call shortly after 8 p.m. at the 2200 block of E. Webster. One of the people inside told officers she had been shot, but responding crews established that no one had been hit by the gunfire.

Police believe someone stopped in front of the home, fired multiple rounds, and all of them struck the building. The occupants say they do not know why they were targeted.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Fresno Police.

