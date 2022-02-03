POLICE: 6-hour-long standoff at Fresno home leads to arrest of robbery suspect, brother also arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From left to right: Jose Cano (26) and Michael Ybarra (22)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members were arrested nearly nine months after they were wanted for a residential robbery at a Fresno home, according to Fresno police.

Police say one of the gang members, was arrested after a 6-hour long standoff at a Fresno home Wednesday night.

On May 11, 2021, officers said they responded to the 4000 block of  Blythe Avenue for a report of a residential robbery. 

During the investigation, police said robbery detectives determined that Michael Ybarra, 22, was responsible for the robbery, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. 

On Jan. 4, 2022, officers said they responded to 2414 Marks Avenue for a report of a strong-armed robbery. 

During the investigation, robbery detectives said that Michael Ybarra and his brother, Jose Cano, 26, were responsible for the robbery, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Wednesday night officers said they found Cano and Ybarra. Cano complied with officers and was taken into custody, but officers say Ybarra remained barricaded inside a home. 

After nearly 6 hours of negotiations, police said Ybarra ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm