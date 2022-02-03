POLICE: 6-hour-long standoff at Fresno home leads to arrest of robbery suspect, brother also arrested

From left to right: Jose Cano (26) and Michael Ybarra (22)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two gang members were arrested nearly nine months after they were wanted for a residential robbery at a Fresno home, according to Fresno police.

Police say one of the gang members, was arrested after a 6-hour long standoff at a Fresno home Wednesday night.

On May 11, 2021, officers said they responded to the 4000 block of Blythe Avenue for a report of a residential robbery.

During the investigation, police said robbery detectives determined that Michael Ybarra, 22, was responsible for the robbery, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On Jan. 4, 2022, officers said they responded to 2414 Marks Avenue for a report of a strong-armed robbery.

During the investigation, robbery detectives said that Michael Ybarra and his brother, Jose Cano, 26, were responsible for the robbery, and warrants were issued for their arrest.

On Wednesday night officers said they found Cano and Ybarra. Cano complied with officers and was taken into custody, but officers say Ybarra remained barricaded inside a home.

After nearly 6 hours of negotiations, police said Ybarra ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.