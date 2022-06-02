VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Four people were arrested for cultivating marijuana according to the Visalia Police Department.

4:15p.m. Thursday officers say they arrived at a residence on North Oak Park Street.

When officers arrived they said that they found four people at the residence and evidence of marijuana cultivation.

The four people were identified by police as 25-year-old Jesus Portillo, 24-year-old Viviana Bautista, 20-year-old Ashly Salazar, and a 15-year-old female.

Salazar was also found with a concealed stolen firearm according to officials.

Upon further investigation, what officials are describing as a large amount of processed marijuana was seized along with money, and an additional firearm.

The three adults were booked to a nearby pretrial facility, and the juvenile was booked into a juvenile detention facility according to officials.

The four were booked for charges including Marijuana sales, marijuana cultivation, possession of a concealed firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child endangerment, according to police department officials.