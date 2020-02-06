Police: $3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta beauty in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police department is searching for three suspects of stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Visalia.

Police say the three suspects stole from the beauty shop located on Mooney Blvd on January twenty-first.

Witnesses described all three females as having foreign accents.

If anyone knows the identity of these individuals, please contact Officer Luis Rosales at 713-4946 or the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 713-4738.

