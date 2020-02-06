Police: $3,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta beauty in Visalia

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Visalia Police department is searching for three suspects of stealing over $3,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Visalia.

Police say the three suspects stole from the beauty shop located on Mooney Blvd on January twenty-first.

Witnesses described all three females as having foreign accents.

If anyone knows the identity of these individuals, please contact Officer Luis Rosales at 713-4946 or the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 713-4738.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know