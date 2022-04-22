FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were shot in South Fresno according to the Fresno Police department.

Police say they responded to a call just after 9:00 p.m. where a caller claimed a person had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene they say they found a person who had been shot in the groin area.

Upon further investigation, officers say they found another person who had been shot multiple times.

Police say no murder weapon was found and at this time they have no information on a suspect.

Both gunshot victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the area is near a transient encampment, however, they say they do not believe the two victims are transients.

Officers say they do not believe it is not gang-related at this time.

Detectives are on the scene still looking into the incident according to police.