POLICE: 2 arrested in connection to Hanford shooting that left 1 dead

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man and teenager have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Hanford on Thursday, according to Hanford police officials.

On Dec. 22, officers responded to a home near Phillips and Scott streets after a caller reported hearing a round fired from a gun.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 27-year-old man, later identified as Kyle Steele, inside the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to officials, officers performed CPR on Steele until medical personnel arrived on scene, but he died due to his injuries.

On Thursday, authorities say they wrote an arrest warrant for Darrieon Corbert, 19, after investigators determined he was responsible for the shooting.

Investigators say the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force coordinated with the Phoenix Police Department after learning Corbert had fled to Phoenix, Arizona after the incident occurred.

According to police, officers with the Phoenix Police Department were able to locate and arrest Corbert.

Officials say he was then booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is currently waiting for an extradition hearing.

Hanford police officials also say a 15-year-old was arrested as an accessory to the shooting after it had occurred. Authorities say he is currently being held in the Kings County Juvenile Center.