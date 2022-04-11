FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies of gas stations, convenience stores, and two vehicles, according to the Fresno police.

On March 26, around 6:52 A.M. the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Gainey entered a gas station on North Brawley Avenue. According to deputies, Gainey was armed with a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot.

Officials say that Gainey was involved in similar robberies at gas stations and convince stores, that were committed in a similar fashion on March 28, 30, April 2, and 5, in Madera County and Fresno County.

A customer was also robbed during the April 2 incident according to police.

Also on March 31, police say they connected Gainey to a vehicle robbery that took place in the area of Tulare Avenue and Fowler Avenue. Police say a suspect approached a victim that was seated in a vehicle, demanded the victim’s vehicle, and then fled in the vehicle. A similar incident occurred on April 8, where Gainey was armed and demanded that a victim give up their vehicle.

On April 8 after completing investigations into the incidents, detectives say they were able to link Gainey to the crimes.

During the arrest, officers say Gainer ran from a vehicle, he had obtained during one of the vehicle robberies and discarded a loaded firearm. Police say they were able to recover one of the firearms as well as determine it was one of the firearms used in the series of crimes.

Police say they also found a large amount of methamphetamine and a stolen ballistic vest in Gainey’s possession.

Police say they also arrested 21-year-old Andrea Flores who police say participated in several of the robberies.