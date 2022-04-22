FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was critically injured in a shooting in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a seven-shot, shot spotter activation near West Ashlan and North Fruit Avenues.

When officers arrived on the scene they say they found a 15-year-old male who was shot. The juvenile had a serious injury to his upper torso, according to police.

Officers say they believe the shooting is possibly gang-related. Police also said that they believe the juvenile was walking alone at the time of the shooting.

Police do not know if the 15-year-old is from the area, however, they say several people they believe to be his family came to the location.

Officers say they are asking for public help identifying the shooting suspect.