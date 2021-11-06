POLICE: 1 killed in Atwater shooting, officials searching for suspects

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Saturday morning, according to Atwater police officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say police and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

According to officers, investigators are looking for two suspects who left the scene in an unknown type of sedan. The shooting is currently under investigation and the motive for the shooting is unknown, according to authorities.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released at this time. The Atwater Police Department is asking the public for help in providing surveillance video footage in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (209) 357-6384 or via email at police@atwater.org. Those who call can ask to speak with Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.

This is Atwater’s third homicide this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com