POLICE: 1 killed in Atwater shooting, officials searching for suspects

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one dead on Saturday morning, according to Atwater police officials.

Around 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Juniper Avenue for report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials say police and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

According to officers, investigators are looking for two suspects who left the scene in an unknown type of sedan. The shooting is currently under investigation and the motive for the shooting is unknown, according to authorities.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released at this time. The Atwater Police Department is asking the public for help in providing surveillance video footage in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (209) 357-6384 or via email at police@atwater.org. Those who call can ask to speak with Detective Sgt. Brum or Detective Vargas.

This is Atwater’s third homicide this year.