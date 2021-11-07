POLICE: 1 found dead in backseat of car after crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a car crash that left one man dead on Sunday morning, according to Fresno police officials.

Around 1:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Spruce and Thiele avenues regarding a traffic collision. Upon arrival, police say they found a vehicle that had struck a parked car.

After further investigation, officers say they found a man, of an unknown age, dead in the backseat of the vehicle.

According to officials, police believe the occupants in the front of the vehicle may have fled the scene before officers arrived to the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

