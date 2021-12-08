POLICE: 1 dead after overturned vehicle crash in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a woman has died in a solo vehicle collision on Tuesday evening, according to Merced police officials.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of East Gerard Avenue and Doppler Road for reports of an overturned motor vehicle collision.

According to police, the driver, a 37-year-old woman, sustained major injuries and was extracted from the vehicle. Authorities say she was transported to a local trauma center for treatment and no other people were injured in the crash.

On Wednesday morning, Merced police officials announced the 37-year-old woman died due to her injuries from the crash.

Officials say it does not appear that alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Officer Smith (209) 385-6905.