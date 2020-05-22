Plexiglass supply scarce as more businesses try to get their hands on it

With majority of the region in Stage 2.5, more businesses want to create safer environments for customers and staff

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen demand hit supply chains hard. It’s now affecting plexiglass, with manufacturers struggling to keep up.

The demand comes as businesses try to create safer environments for their customers and staff. Also, as some businesses shifted operations to stay afloat.

Monster City Studios is one of those businesses. For more than a month, it’s transitioned from creating props and sets to making personal protective equipment with plexiglass.

James A. Powell, vice president of design, said they ran out of their initial supply fast. They also hit a snag when looking for more when their supplier told them another order couldn’t be filled.

“Our supplier said we don’t have any and we can’t have any until July,” Powell said. “So, we started looking all over and nobody had any of this material.”

Luckily, a supplier from out of state helped net Monster City Studios with 6,000 sheets for now, according to Powell.

Demand for plexiglass has only increased. Over the phone, a manager at Precision Plastics, Inc. in Clovis said they’ve been swamped.

The demand is not only coming from essential businesses that have been open the entire time — but also with those set to reopen, like restaurants, with most of the region allowed to move into Stage 2.5.

The Vineyard in Madera has been waiting on an order for plexiglass for some time. Owner Chris Mariscotti said they want to put in dividers in-between booths.

In the event Monster City Studios runs out of their current supply, Powell said they’re already looking at well-stocked materials like polycarbonate.

But, the transition won’t be as simple as flipping a switch.

​”We may be able to switch over to that eventually, but it’s taking a lot of trial and error to use it,” Powell said.

Most stores in the area have been out of plexiglass for weeks. We tried several websites to order plexiglass and most of the delivery dates were in June or July.

