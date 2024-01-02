FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Street Eats will be hosting its “Birria Err Thang!” event next week.

Fresno Street Eats says since people love birria they decided to bring back their Birria Err Thang as their next themed event.

The event will be on Jan. 12, 2024, at the Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden at 745 Fulton St, Fresno, CA.

It will start at 5 p.m. and go through 10 p.m. The event is free and is for all ages.

Fresno Street Eats says there will be exclusive birria menu items and one-night-only specials from food trucks.

There will also be music from their DJs at Teezzy Radio, according to Fresno Street Eats.