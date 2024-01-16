FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Clovis local and community leaders hosted their seventh annual “Pledge to Stop Trafficking event” on Tuesday.

Local law enforcement leaders including Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni, Clovis Police Chief Curt Flemming, and Fresno Police Chief Paco Valderrama were a part of the event.

Organizers say the goal of this event is to raise awareness regarding human trafficking and come up with solutions to address the ongoing issue.

In raising money for the cause, there were volunteers in two locations on Shaw Avenue in Fresno – and one location in Madera to collect donations to help stop human trafficking.