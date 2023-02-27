FRESNO, Calif. (KPGE) – As the rain and snow continue to come down across the state and in Fresno County, crews are hard at work, especially in the Foothills, to make sure residents are staying safe.

Over the weekend, the Fresno County sheriff’s department shared that they were in Shaver, with snowmobiles and snowcats to help out as people needed assistance to get where ever they needed to go.

Fresno County supervisor, District 5, Nathan Magsig, says that Caltrans is working closely with public works crews and working as hard as possible to keep roadways open.

Magsig says roads are still closed in Shaver, but if you are a full-time resident, you can come and go as you please, but crews can’t stress enough how dangerous driving conditions are.

There could be as much as 7 feet of snow between now and Wednesday in Shaver. We are encouraging people to stay home and allow our crews to work hard to keep the roadways safe. Please stay home, the snow will be there later. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County supervisor, District 5

As far as further impacts from the snow, Magsig says crews are preparing for anything and everything.

“The Creek fire happened about 2 1/2 years ago and impacted about 400,000 acres. As the snow begins to melt, we need to be mindful of mudslides, and rock slides. Crews are preparing, in the event those happen, so they can get those roads opened as quickly as possible,” said Magsig.