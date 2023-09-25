FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A special meet and greet was held at an Armenian home in Fresno on Friday.

Playwright Terry Phillips and actor Paul Messinger from Ronald Reagan Saves the World paid a visit to the Central Valley. The one-man show is about the life and recollections of our 40th president.

“You know we’ve met some veterans among the residents here and Ronald Reagan was a champion of world peace he himself had served in the Second World War and he did not want there to be another world war,” said Terry Phillips.

“He was a sports announcer in Des Moines, Iowa, and how he got into movies and went from there and got interested in politics,” said Paul Messinger.

The show performed at Tower Theater in Fresno on September 23.