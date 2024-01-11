FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming closure of Fresno’s Playland has been pushed back by approximately six months following an “emergency meeting” between the Storyland Board of Directors and Helm & Sons Amusements, according to a statement released Thursday by the Fresno-based attraction.

The decision comes after Playland announced earlier this month that they were “closing our doors forever” with their last day originally set for Sunday, Jan. 14. Following the statement, Playland will remain open “through the end of June.”

The statement from Playland says that Storyland has agreed to help keep the site open until June to “give the park time to continue to develop into a self-sustaining facility.” Playland management will also be trying out new marketing and operational strategies starting January 18, including:

All Thursdays will be community half-price admission days

All Wednesdays will offer school tour options starting as low as $4 per child

All admission options are $10 for everyone (2 and under are free)

A $25 per person monthly pass for unlimited visits

According to the statement, opening hours at Playland will be 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.