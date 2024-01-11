FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Playland in Fresno received a new lease on life on Thursday, just three days before it was scheduled to close for good.

It comes after a last-minute deal between its neighbor Storyland.

After an emergency meeting between the park’s owners and its neighbors Storyland’s board of directors.

Storyland has agreed to give the park the money it needs to stay open through June while developing a market plan to boost attendance and help it run on its own.

The park has brought family-friendly fun for the last sixty years with its many rides including its train and boat.

The announcement came as a relief to park manager Candace Cuisinier and her fifty employees.

“It’s been very exciting and overwhelming…a lot of emotions with my employees knowing that they get to keep their jobs now and we’re excited we get to continue to build these memories,” said Cuisinier.

Mother of four Michelle Aguilar brought her kids to the park thinking it would be the last time and she was pleasantly surprised when she heard the news.

“I thought this was the last time I was going to bring them it’s actually her first time here, I can’t wait to bring them more often it will be nice when it gets warmer…its really exciting,” said Aguilar.

With the new deal, there are plenty of more chances to get a hole-in-one and you can also take another spin on the teacups or fly into the sky with dumbo.