FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In a social media post Playland Fresno announced they are “closing our doors forever”.

Playland says their last day open will be Jan. 14, 2024.

In November, park officials said it will have to close its doors as early as the first of the year because of low attendance over the last five months.

Playland Fresno has provided family-friendly fun to the valley for the last 60 years.