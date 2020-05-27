Player limit, protective gear, and no buffet: Chukchansi prepares to reopen

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE) – Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino is set to open its doors on Jun. 1, but with modifications including screening people at the door and physical distancing protocols.

Before entering, security will check guests’ temperatures and ensure they’re wearing face coverings. Then there is a touchless hand sanitizer stand and stickers on the ground marking where people should stand to maintain physical distancing.

The reopening of the casino will go through three phases, starting with cutting guest capacity in half.

“We’re reducing the casino floor to half occupancy levels, so that’s about 2,500,” said Michael Stone, the casino’s director of security.

Approximately 80% of casino workers, around 820 employees, will return to work.

They’ll undergo training and have to wear protective gear,” Stone said.

While playing, guests will have to wear face coverings except while smoking. The tables will be limited to three seats per game and similar social distancing methods will be used at the slot machines.

Director of marketing Deann Kamalani said employees will be continuously going around throughout the day to disinfect machines and other areas. Once a day, a team member will be using a disinfecting device to spray down areas of the casino.

The buffet will stay closed but other restaurants will be open with modifications. Tables have been spread out and there are stickers marking where people can safely stand.

“All of our silverware will be wrapped, there will be no condiments that are shared, any salt, pepper, ketchup will be in individual packets,” said food and beverage director Frank Rigley.

The hotel rooms are not yet available, other than to rewards club members.

Kamalani said the goal is to reach phase three by the end of June, which includes having rooms available to the rest of the public as well as having all employees back.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to reopen our facility here with all the right protocols in place,” Kamalani said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.