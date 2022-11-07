COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a million dollars was won in a single jackpot at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino last week.

Officials with the casino said the guest hit a $1.13 million jackpot after placing a $10 bet on the Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

“It’s thrilling for us to see guest after guest hitting these major jackpots at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino,” said Deann Kamalani, Chukchansi Gold’s Director of Marketing. “Congrats to this lucky player and to all of the winners we see daily at our resort!”

The recent jackpot marks the second big payout at the casino in the past month.

At the end of October, officials announced that a man from Madera had hit a $614,407.50 jackpot after making a $7 bet on the Timber Wolf Diamond slot machine.