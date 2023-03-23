Tipper T. Bull of the Visalia Rawhide. Photo provided by the Visalia Rawhide.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Rawhide announced on Thursday their Promotional Schedule for the 2023 season, which begins April 11th at Valley Strong Ballpark.

Opening Week has three giveaways for fans to enjoy: Opening Night Hat, Rawhide Home Replica Jersey, and a Magnet Schedule. Fans can also enjoy post-game fireworks on Saturday night.

Team officials say every home Tuesday game, fans can purchase CSDA Pasture tickets for only $2 and enjoy 2-for-1 tacos.

Every Thursday, the Rawhide will transform into Los Toros de Visalia. Toros fans can enjoy discounted drinks every Thursday including and every Friday there will be a Rawhide replica jersey giveaway as a part of the Family Fun Fridays.

All-American Saturdays are back with military members receiving discounted tickets and concessions.

Rawhide officials say they look forward to welcoming fans to Valley Strong Ballpark on April 11th against the Dodgers affiliate, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. Tickets are available at rawhidebaseball.com.