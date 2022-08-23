FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fundraising effort is underway to create a weekly farmers market in Fresno’s Tower District.

The Tower District Marketing Committee is partnering with the California Fresh Farmer’s Market Association to use Olive Avenue, from Wishon Avenue to Echo Avenue, as a staging area for fresh produce, food trucks, live music and a beer garden.

The estimated startup cost for the first year of operation is over $80,000 – and organizers say they have already raised $50,000 in funding from sponsors.

“Those donations will be tax deductible for all those people who donate to this cause and they will be provided with receipts for their tax purposes when they go to file their taxes next year so whatever you give will be fully tax deductible for the individuals who are here to support this project,” said Tyler Mackey with the marketing committee.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise more funds to support the market plan.