FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It’s been a long 18 months since Planet Vegan has been able to serve food to the community.

In June of 2022, the popular food truck exploded with two people inside including the owner who suffered major injuries.

“After dealing with such a traumatic event it’s been real emotional, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, and highs and lows,” said Michael McElroy, who is the co-owner of Planet Vegan.

Support from family, friends, and the community helped them get to where they are now.

McElroy says they couldn’t have recovered without the help of Mike Oz, the coordinator of Fresno Street Eats, and the food truck community who held several fundraisers to help get them back on their feet.

“The food community is real tight, we support each other, we all support each other, especially the trucks, so he rallied everybody up, gave a fundraiser and everyone donated a percentage of their sales,” said McElroy.

Now Planet Vegan is getting ready for the grand opening of their first brick-and-mortar restaurant located in northwest Fresno on Palm and Nees.

“The vibe is Fresno, we just wanted to represent this will be a franchise in the future so we wanted to start off by showing the love Fresno gave us,” said McElroy.

On the walls you’ll see artwork of downtown Fresno painted by a local artist, you’ll also see a painting of Mr. Planet Vegan.

The opening also means you’ll finally be able to get your hands on the famous Galaxy Fries, while also trying new items like salads and breakfast sandwiches.

For the Planet Vegan family opening day can’t come soon enough.

“I can’t wait to see everyone’s smiles and faces. we had a lot of regulars that came to us and just a lot of support, similar faces that we see when they came to the truck and everything, i just want everyone to feel at home and be able to enjoy our food as well,” said McElroy.

The grand opening will be on Saturday, January 6th at 12 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 7845 N Palm Suite 108.