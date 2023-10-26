FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Planet Pumpkin announced they will reopen and attractions will be back in operation on Thursday.

The pumpkin patch at First and Nees in Fresno was recently shut down because the city, as they said, it was operating without the required permits and there were electrical concerns.

The owner of Planet Pumpkin, Russ Nakata, says he has been doing the annual pumpkin patch since 2011. He says he’s never had a problem with the city until this year.

Nakata says the final inspections were conducted Thursday morning and the city approved Planet Pumpkin’s reopening.

Planet Pumpkin will reopen on Oct. 26 at noon.