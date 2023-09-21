FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KSEE) – A small single-engine plane was stopped by the Air National Guard after it was parked in a restricted area of the 144th Fighter Wing air base Thursday morning.

Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say the plane that was with the “Civil Air Patrol” parked at around 10:30 a.m. in an area known as the “arm/de-arm pad” near the fighter jets.

Several military officers were seen surrounding the plane before the plane left the area and was allowed to taxi to where it should have landed.

Officials say the incident resulted from a mistake in procedure. Officials with Fresno Yosemite International say “a civil air patrol aircraft parked in the wrong area and was stopped by Air National Guard.”

The 144th Fighter Wing has been home to F-15C/D Eagles for ten years. The 144th is one of two Air National Guard bases on the West Coast.