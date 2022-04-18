FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An American Eagle plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Fresno after its windshield cracked mid-flight with passengers aboard, according to officials from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Around 3:45 p.m., officials say the plane with 54 passengers aboard landed safely at the airport after the pilots had noticed a crack in the windshield.

The plane was heading to the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport before it had to divert from its path and land in Fresno.

The passengers on the flight were boarded on a different plane and will soon be on their way to their original destination.

It is unknown at this time what caused the windshield to crack, or the extent of the damage.