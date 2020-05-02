Plane crashes onto Herndon Avenue in northwest Fresno — no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A single-engine aircraft crashed upside down onto the median of Herndon Avenue Saturday morning but no injuries were reported, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The pilot took off from Sierra Sky Park around 10 a.m. and reported engine trouble shortly after taking off, Lt. Jennifer Horford said.

He turned back and tried to land at the airfield from the north.

Horford said the pilot landed with the wind and it increased the plane’s speed, pushing the aircraft off the runway and through a fence into Herndon Avenue — flipping over and landing onto the median.

Police reported that no vehicles crashed into the plane during the incident.

The pilot was the sole occupant of the aircraft and was not injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administation is sending a team to investigate the crash.

