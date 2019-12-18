Plane appears to collide with building at Fresno Yosemite Intl Airport

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities responded to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday after a twin-engine plane appeared to collide with a maintenance building.
It happened near Shields and Winery avenues at the Signature TECHNICAir Aircraft Maintenance building.
A fence was down at the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
