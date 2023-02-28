MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – January’s heavy storms caused major flooding in the North Valley communities and residents in Planada say they have not had the help they need to recover.

Today, dozens of residents showed up to the Merced county board of supervisors meeting to express their frustrations.

“I know, you know, everyone knows, but the question is do you care,” said one resident.

“FEMA isn’t working, the red cross when they went wasn’t working. There’s a lot of gaps in the services that are currently available for residents in Planada,” added another.

The public comment got so heated, four of the five supervisors walked out.

“You need to stop interrupting. You need to stop interrupting. When the sun sets how will you be remembered?” said a resident to County Supervisors.

Afterward, Merced County deputies came in to clear out the chamber.

“Take a five-minute break, everyone is asked to leave the room,” said one deputy.

Prior to the meeting, Planada residents protested outside.

They say 90 families who are out of their rental homes and living in emergency housing could soon be homeless if an eviction moratorium isn’t put into place.

“The lingering deadline of March 15th which happens to be my birthday will be the day that I wake up and I tell my daughter grab your things because we are now homeless. because the officials that I voted to protect me and my children are failing me, my community, and all the children of Planada,” said resident Maria Nava.

Protestors say their landlords have received money to repair the homes but claim they are not being made.

They also said they are still being charged rent for houses that are unlivable.

We reached out to the Merced County Board of Supervisors and they sent us this statement saying in part, “Merced County is working with disaster case managers and catholic charities to assess housing needs and help families create a plan of action. Merced County is committed to continuing its work with our federal, state, and community-based partners to assist our residents wherever possible,” said Mike North, Public Information Officer of Merced County.

Families housed at the Felix Torres Migrant Farmworker Housing have been told they have to find a new place to stay by March 15th.