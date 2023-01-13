PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to mandatory evacuations and severe weather conditions, the United States Postal Service (USPS), has announced the temporary closure of the Planada Post Office.

Impacted customers by the closure will be able to retrieve their mail at an alternative pick-up location. USPS says customers picking up mail are instructed to present a photo I.D.

Customers normally served by the Planada Post Office (9249 Broadway, Planada, CA 95365) are directed by USPS to go to Bell Station at 415A W. 18th Street, Merced, CA 95340 to pick up their mail.

Mail will be available for pick up beginning Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pick up will continue to be available during regular scheduled hours Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

USPS says they sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and normal retail and delivery operations will resume once access is restored.