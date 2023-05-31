PLANADA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Planada Medical Clinic will reopen in June after damaging flooding from January forced its closure, according to the Golden Valley Health Centers officials.

Officials say that the Merced County Office of Emergency Services evacuated Planada residents following the dangerous flooding from January, closing roads and businesses and relocating more than 4,000 residents.

This was the only medical clinic in Planada and the Golden Valley Health Center had to provide services in a temporary shelter site at Merced County Fairgrounds. These services ranged from emergency first aid to providing water, baby formula, and a mobilizing Healthcare services van to provide urgent care.

Officials stated that workers did a setup at the Planada Community Center where they distributed water, dental kits, and basic household supplies that residents lost because of the flooding.

The doors will reopen for the clinic on June 1 for patient care and the hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., according to officials.

The virtual urgent cases will also be available and the clinic is encouraging residents to visit their website or call them at (209) 722-4842 for more information or to book an appointment.