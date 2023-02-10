MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – “It’s been overwhelming at times but were able to accommodate over 300 students in 5 classrooms a multi-use room,” said Jose Gonzales Planda District Superintendent.

Teachers at the school are now forced to share a handful of classrooms.

“We feel like we’re homeless basically because we’re moving from a classroom to a cafeteria,” said Karina Pacheco a teacher at Planda Elementary.

Out of the 35 classrooms, on-campus only 5 are in use.

Classrooms along with the cafeteria now teach more than 300 hundred students.

“Teachers are team teaching in a space am teacher focuses on reading writing arithmetic… the partner teacher is outdoors doing physical education enrichment computer time art music,” said Gonzales.

The district came up with the plan just eight days after the flood and knew that as parents headed back to work kids need to be back in school.

“We surveyed families and we got an 85 percent response that they needed our kids back from 7:30 to 3 o’clock basically full day full operations,” Gonzales continued.

Although the situation isn’t ideal there is a bright side.

“We are averaging 95 percent attendance we haven’t seen these numbers since before thanksgiving,” said Gonzales.