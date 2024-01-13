FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Plan your trip accordingly and be prepared for difficult driving conditions, the California Highway Patrol advises.

On Saturday, the CHP issued a warning to drivers traveling near and around Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake due to heavy snowfall.

Snow chain-control checkpoints are planned for those areas and drivers will need to have properly fitting chains in good working condition.

Officers advise motorists to plan their trip based on their ability to drive in the snow to keep themselves and others safe. They even go as far as to suggest delaying travel to the snow if need be.

Additionally, they are sharing that the Sno-Parks in the area are covered with snowfall and are virtually impossible to use at the present time.

Caltrans is also in the area working to keep the roadways driveable, so travelers are asked to keep an eye out for their equipment.

The Department of Transportation offers these instructions on how to install snow chains by showing the proper placement of traction devices for all vehicles.