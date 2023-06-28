FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pitbull is set to come to the Central Valley in late July at the Table Mountain Casino.

The Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and producer (also known as Mr. Worldwide) will make his appearance Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m.

Some of his numerous multi-platinum records include, “Give Me Everything,” “On the Floor, and “No Lo Trates.”

Those who want to see Mr. Worldwide live can buy tickets on Friday at 12 noon on the Table Mountain Casino website. However, Table Mountain Casino officials state that anyone who wants to purchase tickets or see Pitbull perform has to 18-year-old or older.