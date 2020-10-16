Pitbull shot by officer after it attacked them while approaching subject, police say

COALINGA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A police officer in Coalinga was injured Thursday after he was attacked by a pitbull while responding to a separate disturbance call, according to police.

Officers say they responded to the area of Durian and Fifth Street about a disturbance. They arrived to find a female who told them a male attempted to hit her boyfriend.

As officers approached the male’s home, they reported that the pitbull broke through the fence and attacked one of the officers. A second officer was forced to shoot the animal to stop the attack.

The injured officer sustained moderate injuries which will require stitches.

Police warn that the injured animal ran away. Anyone who sees the animal is asked to contact Coalinga Police.

