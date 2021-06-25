Alleged Pistachio thief faces up to 3 years and 8 months in prison for crime, DA says

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE)- The man arrested for allegedly stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios in June could face up to three years and eight months in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials say Alberto Montemayor, 35, is being charged with grand theft of vegetables and fruits and receiving stolen property.

Montemayor, of Montemayor Trucking, in Delano was arrested and booked in Tulare County after detectives say they discovered he had been stealing and re-selling pistachios from Touchstone Pistachio Company.

Officials say Montemayor is currently out of custody but is set to appear in Superior Court on July 15, 2021.