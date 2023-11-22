VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People driving in the area of northwest Visalia could see delays.

Crews in Visalia will be installing a sanitary sewer pipeline on the northwest corner of Riggin Avenue and Plaza Drive, according to the city of Visalia.

The city says work is scheduled to start on Nov. 27.

“The work in the intersection will be performed, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.,” says Orlando Rosales, Engineering Technician.

Access for businesses and emergency services will remain intact for the entire duration of the work. Work is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 4.