Pink Ribbon fundraiser set for Halloween morning

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – It’s your standard-issue parking lot at an office complex in northeast Fresno, but on Halloween, it will be transformed into a place for fun and fundraising for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



For years, Marlene Guisti of Fresno’s Hollywood Wigs has raised money for the cause – forming teams and participating in walks raising thousands of dollars. But this year, no major walks are planned, so Hollywood Wigs and neighboring Ivanhoe Medical Supply are holding a walk of their own.

“We are going to do our best and the whole point of our fundraiser is to raise as much money as we can. Of course, it’s going to be benefiting the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer this year,” Guisti says.

On Sunday morning beginning at 10:00 a.m., the community is invited to walk the office complex, a 5th of a mile. Walk the loop as many times as you want, for a $5 donation. There will also be a DJ, food trucks and raffle prizes.

“The need is here,” says Guisti. “It’s been here for many years and we just want to reach out and get as many people in the Central Valley involved in our walk.”

Guisti has owned Hollywood Wigs for 14 years, serving many customers during their cancer treatments. While her store is currently decked out with pink wigs, she’s got a full line for everyday wear, helping women through a difficult time.

Ivanhoe Medical Supply a couple of doors down, provides mastectomy supplies for breast cancer patients. Chris Ohanesian is the owner and she’s partnering with Guisti to host the event.

“I’m sure we’ll see lots of supporters, lots of women, lots of camaraderie. It’s really an uplifting fun event,” Ohanesian says.

A plain old parking lot will soon be transformed into something fun to raise funds and ultimately save lives.

The Pink Ribbon fundraising event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Hollywood Wigs at 7946 N. Maple Avenue in Fresno. Because it’s Halloween, costumes are encouraged and there will be special gifts for breast cancer survivors.

All of the proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strikes Against Breast Cancer.