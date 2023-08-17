PINEDALE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A turn of events for a cannabis dispensary that was supposed to open in a Pinedale neighborhood after the city of Fresno’s planning commission unanimously voted to approve an appeal that was filed against the business.

Hundreds of Pinedale residents came to the city of Fresno’s planning commission meeting to have their voices heard.

“I am here because I have property at the corner of Minarets and Blackstone, so I was notified when they originally sent out a notice regarding a meeting to discuss this cannabis store moving into the Blackstone address,” says Susan Brose, a community member against the location of the proposed dispensary.

Embarc was supposed to open up on Blackstone and Pinedale avenues and residents claim it would cause a lot of parking wars inside the parking lot even though it was within city code – it was still too close to an elementary school.

“It’s basically all about the children. We have an area that is very special. The children, a lot of them walk to places to eat,” says Brose.

Brose said the issue for her wasn’t cannabis but rather the parking situation. It would cause parking congestion and impact families using the laundromat next door.

And the even bigger issue – Brose says the dispensary would be about a thousand feet from Pinedale Elementary. City code calls for an 800-foot buffer but for some that was still too close.

“Again, I completely respect people’s right to have questions or comments or concerns, and I think we’ve been at every step of the way sought to be really accessible and approachable so we can have those conversations,” says Lauren Carpenter, CEO of Embarc.

Carpenter is the CEO of Embarc and said her team has worked hard for nearly five years to make sure they’re following all regulations required by the city and the state.

Embarc has already been approved for a conditional use permit and they already have a location along Shaw Avenue but if they want to open a second location, they’re going to have to start looking for a new spot.