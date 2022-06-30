FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Pine Ridge Volunteer Fire Department is holding a fundraiser on July 2. The fire department was hit hard by the Creek Fire in 2020.

According to engineer and firefighter Ari Arroyo, the department was devastated by the fire, burning down 75% of their homes.

They lost two fire engines, one patrol, a water tender, and most of their supplies. Many firefighters also lost all their personal protective equipment.

The fire department’s tri-tip barbecue fundraiser will be held at four drive-thru locations: the Shaver Lake Community Center, Shaver Lake Museum, Sierra Marina, and Beach by the Point.

Volunteers will be selling Tri-Tip Sandwiches and chips for $10. Drinks and merchandise will also be available.

Saturday’s fundraiser runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to stay in Shaver Lake for the annual Fireworks show later in the evening.