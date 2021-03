FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A pilot was able to walk away Saturday after his crop-dusting helicopter crashed in Fresno County near Laton, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported just before 1:56 p.m. in the area of Blanchard and Clovis avenues, said Lt. Robert Salazar. A passerby reported seeing smoke and possibly a downed aircraft.

No other information was immediately available.